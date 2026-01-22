Spain to bring 80 university rectors to India for AI World Summit talks

Spain has announced that rectors of 80 Spanish universities will meet their counterparts from Indian universities within the framework of the AI World Summit that New Delhi is hosting in February.

What is the India–AI Impact Summit being hosted in New Delhi?

The India–AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, will be held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, covering policy, research, industry and public engagement.

What events will take place alongside the AI Summit?

The India AI Impact Expo, which will take place alongside the Summit, will feature over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries across more than 10 thematic pavilions, a government press statement said on Wednesday. The AI Summit will be anchored on three foundational pillars, or ‘sutras’: people, planet and progress.

Who are the global leaders expected to attend the AI World Summit? French President Emmanuel Macron and other heads of state and government are expected to attend the AI World Summit, as are industry leaders including Bill Gates, chair of the Gates Foundation, Google and Alphabet chief executive officer Sundar Pichai, NVIDIA founder Jensen Huang and World Economic Forum chief executive officer Borge Brende. How is Spain participating in the AI World Summit? Spain has committed to significant participation in the AI World Summit. After their discussions on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the visiting Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares launched the India–Spain dual year of ‘culture, tourism and artificial intelligence’ to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.