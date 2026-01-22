Republic Day long weekend triggers robust travel activity in India, abroad

Long weekends are increasingly driving domestic travel demand, supporting steady growth in the travel and hospitality sectors. Data from the Ministry of Tourism shows domestic tourist visits rose to 3,035.9 million until August 2025, up from 677.63 million trips in 2021.

With as many as 12 long weekends lined up this year, domestic travel is expected to remain buoyant through the year. “Internationally, the skew towards easy-visa destinations continues. Countries with direct connectivity to multiple cities are leading demand, with Thailand at the forefront and Vietnam also performing well,” said Rajesh Magow, cofounder and group chief executive officer, MakeMyTrip.