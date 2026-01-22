Trai's exclusive numbering mandate raises concern on debt collection

People with knowledge of the matter said the cost for a lender may rise between 10 and 15 per cent, depending on the stage of collection or delinquency of a particular borrower.

“The reliance on the field network is going to significantly increase when 1600 rolls out completely. While the 1600 series is a very good thing because it is going to cut down a lot of the financial fraud that is happening today, there could be a challenge from a collections perspective since there have been advancements in digital to reduce physical points,” said Ananth Shroff, founder and chief executive officer, DPDZero, a debt collections fintech firm.