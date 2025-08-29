India to lead in AI, frugal engineering to solve real issues: Nilekani

India will be the source of applying artificial intelligence (AI) and frugal engineering to solve real-world issues, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said.
The application will be across three verticals: companies with global capability centres in India building AI transformation programmes across their enterprises, IT service providers assisting clients in their AI transformation journeys, and digital public infrastructure serving as the foundation for AI capabilities.
“If a farmer in Bihar is able to speak into his phone in his version of Hindi and gets real-time information from his agent on best farming practices and market access, then we have done it,” Nilekani said at an event hosted by Walmart Global Tech, the technology arm of the world’s largest retailer.
According to Nilekani, India gives companies the opportunity to innovate at scale, which is critical for mass adoption of technology. He cited Aadhaar, India’s unique identification programme, and UPI payments, the world’s largest real-time payment system under the National Payments Council of India (NPCI), as examples.
“The idea of Aadhaar was that everybody should have a digital ID, which shall be the entry point of everything. For UPI, it was to create a population-scale transaction with frugal engineering which was inclusive and provided equal opportunity for all to participate. It is interoperable, scalable, and privacy protected.”
For Aadhaar, he said, the real innovation lay in its minimalistic design with four identification fields. That enabled scale in a system that had to enrol about 1.5 million people daily across millions of stations.
“The UPI and API design were both of a single page. Simplicity of design gives you scalability,” Nilekani explained.
He reiterated that large language models (LLMs) will become commodities, with companies such as OpenAI, Meta, Google, Anthropic, Mistral and Deepseek building them in the US and China.
“They will become faster, better and cheaper, but for India it will be better to make small language models (SLMs) which are cheaper. We should train them to provide the AI experience.”
Walmart’s Chief Technology Officer Suresh Kumar said the retailer remains deeply invested in India and sees it as a hub of talent and innovation. His comments came even as the company cut about 1,500 jobs earlier this year across its technology unit, e-commerce fulfilment centres and advertising segment, which also impacted the India centre.