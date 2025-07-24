Home / Industry / News / DGCA issues 4 show cause notices to Air India over safety, training lapses

DGCA issues 4 show cause notices to Air India over safety, training lapses

The aviation regulator acted after Air India reported multiple safety violations, including breaches in cabin crew rest rules, flight duty hours, and training procedures

air india plane
Air India has been under intense regulatory watch following the deadly crash of a Boeing 787-8 on June 12
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued four show cause notices to Air India for alleged violations related to flight safety, cabin crew duty hours, and training procedures, news agency PTI reported. The notices were served on July 23 following voluntary disclosures made by the airline on June 20 and 21.
 
In response, an Air India spokesperson stated: “We acknowledge receipt of these notices from the regulator related to certain voluntary disclosures that were made over the last one year by Air India. We will respond to the said notices within the stipulated period. We remain committed to the safety of our crew and passengers.”   
 

Violations span ultra-long-haul and domestic routes

 
Three of the notices relate to breaches of crew rest and duty time rules on at least four ultra long-haul flights operated on April 27 (two flights), April 28, and May 2, 2024. Additional lapses were reported in training and operational procedures for flights conducted on July 26 and October 9, 2024, and April 22, 2025.
 
The DGCA found that in these instances, established procedures were not followed, potentially compromising flight safety.
 

Additional breaches flagged in 2024-25 operations

 
One of the notices points to violations concerning weekly rest and flight duty periods on June 24, 2024, and June 13, 2025. Another is based on the June 21 disclosure, highlighting three cases of non-compliance in crew training and operational practices. These relate to flights flown between February 16 and May 19, April 10–11, and December 1, 2024.
 

Ongoing scrutiny after deadly crash

 
Air India has been under intense regulatory watch following the deadly crash of a Boeing 787-8 on June 12. The aircraft crashed into a building shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London Gatwick, killing 260 people, including 19 on the ground.   
 

Checks complete on Boeing aircraft systems

 
Air India said Tuesday it had completed precautionary checks on the fuel control switch locking mechanisms across its Boeing 787 and 737 fleet. The DGCA had mandated the inspections after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) found that the switches had unexpectedly moved from ‘run’ to ‘cutoff’, causing the crash.
 
No faults were discovered during these inspections, which had to be submitted to the DGCA by July 21.
 

$200 million loan for Boeing 777 acquisition

 
The airline is in talks to secure a loan of around $200 million to acquire a fleet of Boeing 777 aircraft from a US-based leasing firm, Bloomberg reported. The loan would be taken through AI Fleet Services IFSC Ltd, a GIFT City-registered unit of the airline.
 
The fundraising discussions had slowed after the June crash but have now resumed. However, the loan details are still being finalised. The aircraft purchase comes at a time when the airline is trying to grow its fleet despite facing delays due to global supply chain issues.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

