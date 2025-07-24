DGCA issues 4 show cause notices to Air India over safety, training lapses

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued four show cause notices to Air India for alleged violations related to flight safety, cabin crew duty hours, and training procedures, news agency PTI reported. The notices were served on July 23 following voluntary disclosures made by the airline on June 20 and 21.

ALSO READ: Air India crash: DNA tests reveal UK victims' bodies were misidentified In response, an Air India spokesperson stated: “We acknowledge receipt of these notices from the regulator related to certain voluntary disclosures that were made over the last one year by Air India. We will respond to the said notices within the stipulated period. We remain committed to the safety of our crew and passengers.”

Violations span ultra-long-haul and domestic routes Three of the notices relate to breaches of crew rest and duty time rules on at least four ultra long-haul flights operated on April 27 (two flights), April 28, and May 2, 2024. Additional lapses were reported in training and operational procedures for flights conducted on July 26 and October 9, 2024, and April 22, 2025. The DGCA found that in these instances, established procedures were not followed, potentially compromising flight safety. Additional breaches flagged in 2024-25 operations One of the notices points to violations concerning weekly rest and flight duty periods on June 24, 2024, and June 13, 2025. Another is based on the June 21 disclosure, highlighting three cases of non-compliance in crew training and operational practices. These relate to flights flown between February 16 and May 19, April 10–11, and December 1, 2024.

Ongoing scrutiny after deadly crash ALSO READ: AAIB 'totally unbiased', says aviation minister on Air India crash probe Air India has been under intense regulatory watch following the deadly crash of a Boeing 787-8 on June 12. The aircraft crashed into a building shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London Gatwick, killing 260 people, including 19 on the ground. Checks complete on Boeing aircraft systems Air India said Tuesday it had completed precautionary checks on the fuel control switch locking mechanisms across its Boeing 787 and 737 fleet. The DGCA had mandated the inspections after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) found that the switches had unexpectedly moved from ‘run’ to ‘cutoff’, causing the crash.