Algorithmic management led to decline in job quality in India, says ILO

Algorithmic management (AM) in India has led to a decline in job quality, with “clear” evidence of increased monitoring, surveillance and work intensity, noted the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in its latest report released on Tuesday.

Citing a 2024 joint study by the ILO and European Commission, the report notes that while AM technologies had a positive impact on work organisation in countries like France and Italy, with no significant negative effects on job quality, in contrast—in South Africa and India—AM led to a decline in job quality.

“These differences highlight the role of institutional and regulatory frameworks in shaping AM’s impact, emphasising that it is the implementation, not the technology itself, that influences outcomes,” the ILO report noted.

AM refers to the allocation, monitoring and evaluation of work tasks and workers’ performance through extensive data collection, surveillance, real-time decision-making and metrics-driven evaluations.

AM integrates digital technologies such as big data analytics, machine learning, geolocation and wearable devices to automate or support functions traditionally performed by human managers. While its use is particularly prevalent on digital labour platforms, AM has expanded to traditional sectors, including warehouses, factories, call centres, transportation, healthcare and construction.

Besides, the report also noted that remote or online work poses challenges for employers in ensuring a safe and healthy working environment. Without direct oversight or regular risk assessments, hazards such as poor ergonomics, environmental risks and inadequate safety measures can go unnoticed, amplifying occupational safety and health (OSH) concerns.

In India, only 16 per cent of remote or online workers have a dedicated workspace, it noted.

“Many remote workers lack proper workstation setups, increasing the risk of musculoskeletal disorders such as lower back and neck pain. Common ergonomic risks include prolonged sitting, repetitive hand and wrist movements, and poor screen positioning, which can contribute to physical discomfort, eye strain and fatigue. The sedentary nature of desk-based platform work further exacerbates these risks, contributing to obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, as workers spend extended hours without adequate movement breaks,” the report notes.

The report titled Revolutionising Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalisation at Work is released ahead of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work on April 28. The report explores how artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation, robotics and automation are reshaping occupational safety and health (OSH) in workplaces worldwide.

The ILO also recognised India’s national policy on safety, health and environment at the workplace, which acknowledges the new safety hazards and health risks associated with the adoption of modern technologies and advocates for the use of safe and clean technologies, as well as the implementation of computer-aided risk assessment tools to better manage risks.