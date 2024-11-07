Amid India's premiumisation shift, Global SS Beauty opens Armani boutique

Amid India's premiumisation shift, retail major Shoppers Stop’s distribution arm, Global SSBeauty Brands (GSSB), on Thursday launched the country’s first Armani Beauty boutique in New Delhi’s Promenade mall.

GSSB had launched Armani fragrances in India last year.

The company will be unveiling two other boutiques – at Jio World Drive in Mumbai and Mall of Asia in Bengaluru – later this month. Additionally, the company will also sell the products through shop-in-shop formats and through other retailers like Sephora, Nykaa, Tira etc.

“The prestige beauty segment in India is growing at a robust pace and we expect it to continue on that trajectory. The new age consumer is very bullish about fashion brands that operate in the space. The Indian consumer is still very young and fashion conscious and is exploring these brands globally. Armani is a marquee brand with a powerful portfolio and we expect it to do well,” said Biju Kassim, chief executive officer- Beauty at Shoppers Stop.

With Beauty coming on board, Armani is expected to make a contribution of 25-26 per cent to the overall GSSB business.

“We expect Global SS Beauty Brands to close the financial year with a revenue of Rs 220- 230 crore – about a 100 per cent growth from last year. With a small base, prestige beauty will continue to see robust growth and we expect it to grow in double-digits in the coming years too,” Kassim added.

Among the company’s prestige portfolio, fragrances contribute to about 45 per cent of revenue, 40 per cent comes from makeup, while skin care contributes to about 15 per cent.

GSSB contributes about 20 per cent to Shoppers Stop Beauty.

At present, the portfolio of Global SSBeauty Brands comprises brands like Maison Margiela, Viktor & Rolf, Nars, and Clarins among others. The company also plans to bring in Prada Beauty, with the first boutique debuting in Delhi’s Saket in December.