AM/NS India launches two new patented steel products under Optigal

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) on Friday announced the launch of two products — Optigal Prime and Optigal Pinnacle — in its premium colour-coated steel portfolio, Optigal.

With this launch, AM/NS India strengthens its position in the colour-coated steel market in India, introducing European-standard, highly corrosion-resistant steel for use in high-end infrastructure and construction projects such as state-of-the-art airports, railway stations, highways, and large buildings for the first time.

Colour-coated steel is used in a variety of applications, primarily in construction, home appliances, furniture, and transportation. It is also popular for roofing, wall cladding, architectural facades, and interior decoration due to its durability, aesthetic appeal, and weather resistance. Major companies such as JSW Steel, Tata Steel, and Essar Steel are significant players in this sector.

AM/NS is pioneering a new market segment in high-quality C4 specialty steel, previously unavailable in India, where it now stands as the sole domestic producer, said Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President of Sales and Marketing, at a press conference.

The product will support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for accelerated development, which is key to achieving a Viksit Bharat. The steelmaker is targeting a dominant position in this segment and a 25 per cent share in the overall colour-coated steel market, Dhar added.

The colour-coated steel segment in India, currently estimated at 3.4 million tonnes (mt), is growing at a sustained pace of around 10 per cent annually.

The addition of two new specialised Optigal offerings will bring AM/NS India closer to its goal of securing 25 per cent of the market within the next two to three years, Dhar said.

Optigal Prime is suited for urban and moderately corrosive environments, offering a 15-year warranty. Available in advanced finishes such as Silicon Modified Polyester (SMP), Super Durable Polyester (SDP), and PVDF, it is an ideal choice for roofing, cladding, and a range of other construction needs.

Backed by a 25-year warranty, Optigal Pinnacle is designed for harsh industrial and coastal conditions, featuring high-performance PU/PA coatings that offer superior resistance to moisture, UV rays, and extreme temperatures — making it suitable for demanding applications such as airports, warehouses, and marine-facing buildings.

AM/NS has already secured its first order, Dhar noted, although he did not disclose the order size.

Six specialised variants of Optigal Prime and Optigal Pinnacle will be available — high gloss, anti-dust, anti-graffiti, anti-static, anti-microbial, and cool roof — catering to diverse requirements for high-performance steel solutions in India’s rapidly expanding construction and infrastructure sectors. These variants have been developed using advanced zinc-aluminium-magnesium technology to deliver superior protection from corrosion and weathering — up to three times that of conventional coatings.

As part of AM/NS India’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, these steel solutions have been designed with an eco-conscious approach — featuring low VOC emissions, no heavy metals or hexavalent chromium, and 100 per cent recyclability, making them an excellent choice for sustainable and future-ready construction.

Optigal products are being manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Pune, Maharashtra. The company’s colour-coated steel capacity currently stands at about 700,000 tonnes annually, with plans to expand to 1 mt soon.

On exports of these products, Dhar said the company will first cater to domestic demand and then look at West Asian countries if opportunities emerge.