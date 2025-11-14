Andhra inks ₹27,909 crore electronics MoUs on day one of CII summit

Andhra Pradesh government on Friday signed memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with 17 companies for investments worth Rs 27,909 crore in the electronics sector.

This followed a series of high-level meetings by Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education, IT and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, with global industry leaders to accelerate the state’s industrial, renewable energy, coastal research and manufacturing ecosystem on the sidelines of the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

Major discussions were held with Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd and representatives from James Cook University (Australia). Kirloskar Brothers Ltd was encouraged to set up a hydro-turbine manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh.

Which companies are investing and how many jobs will be created? The 17 MoUs are expected to generate 53,879 jobs across Andhra Pradesh. These include an Rs 11,000 crore project by Yeemak creating 20,500 jobs. Other major investments are by Daikin Airconditioning (Rs 2,500 crore and 2,500 jobs), NPSPL Specialty Chemicals (Rs 2,400 crore and 400 jobs), Epack Group (Rs 1,416 crore; 5,322 jobs), SCIC Ventures LLP (Rs 1,704 crore; 2,630 jobs) and Shyama SGS (Rs 1,595 crore; 1,894 jobs). What proposals were discussed with Kirloskar Brothers and Shyam Metalics? Minister Lokesh met Alok Kirloskar, managing director of Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), and invited the company to establish a hydro-turbine and solar pumping systems manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh, aligned with the state’s Green Hydrogen Valley vision and renewable energy goals.

He proposed setting up a dedicated vertical turbine pump plant for irrigation, municipal and industrial applications, and suggested deploying IoT-based sewage pumping and water-management systems across industrial corridors, especially the Visakhapatnam–Chennai Industrial Corridor. In a meeting with Sheegith Agarwal, managing director of Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd (SMEL), Minister Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s favourable industrial environment and encouraged the company to establish a value-added downstream steel production unit in the state. He noted the upcoming Rs 1.35 trillion ArcelorMittal steel plant near Anakapalli and urged Shyam Metalics to explore ancillary units in the region. Shyam Metalics — valued at Rs 30,000 crore and employing nearly 5,000 people — exports to Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Agarwal said the company plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore in the next five years and will review the proposals shared by the state government.