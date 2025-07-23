Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Has mental fatigue led to India's top-order struggles in Manchester Test?

Has mental fatigue led to India's top-order struggles in Manchester Test?

In the post-session show on JioHotstar, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that players don't lose wickets with the kind of shots Indian players played after getting a start of 40-50 runs

Indian skipper Gill walking back after getting dismissed in Manchester (PIC: ANI)

Indian skipper Gill walking back after getting dismissed in Manchester

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Before the start of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England, the biggest question everyone had was how the Indian batters would perform in English conditions in the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. But the Indian team answered the doubts in style, scoring big runs in the first two matches. By the time the second Test ended, all the big names in the Indian top order—Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, K L Rahul, and Rishabh Pant—had added centuries to their name. 
 
However, the struggles started in the third Test at Lord’s, where the top order failed completely. It was not just one bad match, as the story continued in the fourth Test in Manchester as well. On the first day of the Test today, India, despite a great start, lost three quick wickets, allowing England to make a comeback. Indian skipper Gill mentioned mental fatigue in long series, and it was clearly on display when he batted in Manchester, as he completely misjudged an inswinger from Stokes and was LBW on just 12.
 
 
Now the question is: Has the mental fatigue of a long Test series taken a toll on the Indian top order, resulting in their failure? Take a look.

How Indian top order collapsed at Manchester

There is a saying in Test cricket that if you are dismissed after scoring just 10 or 12 runs, it was just a bad day. But if you lose your wicket in an ordinary manner after crossing the 30-run mark, something is going wrong in the mindset of the batter.

Also Read

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 1 live score updates

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th Test: ENG roar back at Old Trafford; IND 149/3 at tea

Liam Dawson

Post-lunch reversal: England halt India's confident start in Manchester

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi, Jaiswal

Jaiswal makes history with half-century in Manchester Test as Indian opener

KL Rahul

Stealth and Skill: IND openers unfazed by Manchester's overcast challenge

England vs India Playing 11 live updates for Manchester Test today

England vs India Playing 11, 4th Test: 3 changes in India's XI! Sai, Kamboj, Shardul playing today

 
In Manchester, Indian openers K L Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a brilliant start, adding 94 runs for the first wicket. But just when it looked like the duo could set the stage for a big total for India, Rahul edged an outside-off delivery to the slips off Chris Woakes on 46, just four short of his half-century. Jaiswal did manage to cross the fifty-run mark but lost his wicket with another loose shot off Liam Dawson in the slips.
 
The biggest shocker was the wicket of Shubman Gill, who has more than 600 runs in the series. But it won’t be exaggerating to say that it was a brain-fade moment when he completely misjudged an inswinger from Stokes and was LBW on just 12.

Expert show concerns

In the post-session show on JioHotstar, former Indian cricketer-turned-expert Sanjay Manjrekar said that players don’t lose wickets with the kind of shots Indian players played after getting a start of 40–50 runs. He said that the long series is taking a toll on Indian players, as batters like Jaiswal, Rahul and Gill have proved they are much better batters than how they played in the first two sessions on Day 1 of the Manchester Test.

What Gill said in pre-match press conference

Indian skipper Shubman Gill, in the pre-match press conference ahead of the Manchester Test, while talking about his captaincy stint in England, said that the role has been more mentally exhausting than physically demanding. He explained that unlike playing as a regular member of the team—where one waits for the ball or a moment of action—captaincy requires constant thinking and involvement. According to him, the mental engagement has been far greater, even though the physical workload has felt lighter compared to his usual playing duties.

More From This Section

Indian skipper Shubman Gill during Lord's Test

Lord's aggression not typical Gill, but captain's role demands it: Ponting

Shubman Gill

Captaincy is mentally exhausting, more than physically: Shubman Gill

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes says ICC must reassess the system for slow over-rate penalties

Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmanpreet

Have to start from ball one: Harmanpreet stresses on reset for home WC

ENG vs IND 4th Test: Old Trafford Manchester Pitch Report

ENG vs IND 4th Test: Manchester pitch report, highest score, key toss stats

Topics : Shubman Gill KL Rahul India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon