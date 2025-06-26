'Appeals in DGGI-led multi-state cases must be filed where CAA is posted'

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has clarified that appeals against orders passed by Common Adjudicating Authorities (CAAs) in multi-state GST investigations by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) must be filed in the jurisdiction where the CAA is posted.

The clarification, issued through a circular dated 24 June, addresses a key procedural gap in the earlier December 2024 circular, which had designated CAAs for adjudicating show-cause notices issued by DGGI but did not specify where appeals, reviews or revisions of such orders should be filed.

“This had led to confusion in cases where investigations were conducted across multiple states. For example, if the DGGI investigated a company in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi, and the CAA was posted in New Delhi, it was unclear whether the appeal should be filed in Maharashtra, West Bengal or Delhi,” said Vivek Jalan, partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services.