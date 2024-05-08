Goa top summer destination; Puri, Varanasi lead in pilgrims: MakeMyTrip
As the summer season travel bookings pick up steam, a new report by MakeMyTrip said that Goa remains the most chosen domestic destination for Indians this season. Meanwhile, Ayodhya, Lakshadweep, and Nandi Hills have witnessed the highest search growth on the platform compared to last summer season.
Among international destinations, while Dubai remains the top choice, Baku in Azerbaijan, Almaty in Kazakhstan, and Nagoya in Japan are recording the highest growth in searches.
“Summer is always one of the biggest quarters of the year in terms of travel intent, and this year too, the buoyancy in the sector continues. We are observing healthy growth in searches over those recorded last year at this time,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer (CEO), MakeMyTrip.
With India going to the polls, a surge in traffic and bookings on redBus has also emerged, as “people prioritise visiting their hometowns to cast votes,” he added. Most searched domestic destinations
> Goa
> Delhi
> Mumbai
> Bengaluru
> Ooty
Most searched pilgrimage destinations
> Puri and Varanasi
Most searched international destinations
> Dubai
> Bangkok
> Singapore
> Bali
> Kathmandu
(Contributing 64 per cent of all international search volume on the platform)
Source: MakeMyTrip