

Some employees said they are still getting used to the post-coronavirus pandemic phase, which involves commuting to the office. A mid-level employee at TCS said since a lot of time is lost in travelling, productivity has been affected. Otherwise, the same time could have been spent completing some courses. After IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) asked employees to come to the office at least three days a week, there has been a sharp decline in the average number of learning hours per employee, according to a report in The Times of India. Average learning hours fell from 121 in the financial year 2021-22 (FY22) to 82 in FY23, according to TCS’ annual report. The rate of attrition among women has also risen.



Average learning hours fell to 40 in FY23 from about 50 in FY22 among mid-level employees at TCS. In its annual report, TCS said of the mid-level employees at TCS, 90 per cent took part in the mid-level training program. However, only 60 per cent of those employees have been certified in relevant market technologies. Employees have had to make changes to their daily schedules and factor in time for commuting as the world gradually returns to office spaces, Aditya Mishra, CEO at staffing services firm CIEL HR, said.



TCS stated that their investment in learning is heading in the right direction. Learning efforts are adjusted based on various factors, such as company strategy, market need, learning models, workforce mix, and hiring volumes, the company said. The average learning hours dropped to about 100 in FY23 from over 140 hours in FY22 among junior employees. In FY22, the average learning hours for senior men in the organisation was 77 hours, and for senior women, it was 91 hours. However, in FY23, the average learning hours for both genders decreased to 41-42 hours.

Analysts said the dip is likely to be short-term. Tech workers are conscious of the need to stay up-to-date in the face of ongoing changes in the job market due to the influence of AI, Mishra said.