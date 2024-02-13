Home / Industry / News / Auto component industry's revenue growth to moderate to 5-7%: ICRA

Auto component industry's revenue growth to moderate to 5-7%: ICRA

For FY25, the growth is likely to be relatively lower to 5-7 per cent, with expected moderation in domestic volume growth and a weak outlook for exports, Icra said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 5:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Annual revenue growth of leading auto component manufacturing companies will come down to 5-7 per cent in the next fiscal due to moderation in domestic volumes and a drop in exports, rating firm Icra said on Tuesday.

According to Icra estimates, its sample of 45 auto ancillaries, with aggregate annual revenues of Rs 2.7 lakh crore in FY23, is likely to grow by 9-11 per cent in FY24, driven by healthy domestic demand despite a high base and moderate growth in exports.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

For FY25, the growth is likely to be relatively lower to 5-7 per cent, with expected moderation in domestic volume growth and a weak outlook for exports, Icra said.

It also noted that capex towards capacity enhancements and technological development resulted in higher investment in FY24, which is likely to continue in FY25.

The industry is estimated to incur a capex of at least Rs 20,000-25,000 crore in FY2025, with incremental investments being towards new product additions, product development for committed platforms, and development of advanced technology, the rating agency stated.

The capex would also go into EV components, capacity enhancements and upcoming regulatory changes, it added.

Factors like rising supplies to new platforms because of vendor diversification initiatives by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), higher value addition and aftermarket demand potential in overseas markets, with the ageing of vehicles augur well for Indian auto component suppliers, Icra said.

Over the medium to long term, Icra expects EV opportunities, premiumisation of vehicles, focus on localisation, and changes in regulatory norms to support stable growth for auto component suppliers aided by higher content per vehicle, it added.

Also Read

$5 bn opportunity for auto parts industry in material circularity: Report

Auto component maker Happy Forgings to launch Rs 1,008 crore IPO on Dec 19

Auto-component maker Sundram Fasteners' Q3 net profits at Rs 116.19 cr

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: Adverse product mix may hurt margins, say analysts

Govt focus on boosting electronics production; new scheme in works: MeitY

IT ministry fears losing out to China, Vietnam in smartphone exports race

Underwrite disruptions to boost mkt penetration: Irdai chief to insurers

'Societal misalignments' could make AI dangerous, warns OpenAI CEO

Foreign luxury shoes unable to expand footprint in India over BIS norms

Mine bidders to face penalties for delays; Centre proposes timelines

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Autoautomobile industryAuto component production

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story