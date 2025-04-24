Avaana Capital leads $3.8 mn seed round in biotech startup GreenGrahi

Avaana Capital has led a Rs 32 crore ($3.8 million) seed funding round in GreenGrahi, a biotech startup developing alternatives to traditional animal feed and chemical agricultural inputs using insect biotechnology.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Huddle Ventures, Campus Fund, and Blume Founders Fund. It also included leading angel investors such as Nitin Sharma (Nexus Ventures), Anchit Gupta (Samara Capital), David Chen (Equilibrium Capital), and Sameer Brij Verma (Northpoint Capital).

Shruti Srivastava, investment director at Avaana Capital, said GreenGrahi’s proprietary insect biotechnology and bioprocessing platform enables the production of high-performance, cost-efficient ingredients at scale. “This is helping build resilient food supply chains for global food security through science-backed, market-ready solutions.”

The Rs 32 crore raise will be used to build India’s largest Black Soldier Fly (BSF) bio-factory, capable of processing 150 tons of feedstock daily. The company will also expand its scientific team and enter global markets, including the US, UK, and EU. “The demand is real, and India needed a bold, full-stack operator to build for both local and global markets,” said Ishaan Khosla, partner at Huddle Ventures. Founded by Shivali Sugand and Siddharth Sharma, GreenGrahi is developing a differentiated insect biotechnology platform powered by the Black Soldier Fly (BSF) and its unique microbiome. The company produces high-performance insect proteins, functional oils, and hydrolysates tailored for aquaculture, poultry, and pets. These are designed to deliver superior nutrition, better digestibility, and greater price stability compared to conventional inputs like fishmeal and soya. Alongside, GreenGrahi has built a new generation of biological agri-inputs—including biofertilisers, biostimulants, and biopesticides—that help improve soil health, boost crop resilience and yield. This helps reduce the need for chemical fertilisers and pesticides.