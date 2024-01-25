Home / Industry / News / Aviation safety regulator DGCA terminates contract of its CFOI: Report

Aviation safety regulator DGCA terminates contract of its CFOI: Report

Aviation safety regulator DGCA on Wednesday terminated the contract of its Chief Flight Operations Inspector (CFOI), according to sources.

The official, who was earlier serving as a wide-body pilot with Air India, joined the regulator as CFOI on an ad hoc basis in March 2021 | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 12:05 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Aviation safety regulator DGCA on Wednesday terminated the contract of its Chief Flight Operations Inspector (CFOI), according to sources.

There was no immediate comment from the DGCA on the decision.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The official, who was earlier serving as a wide-body pilot with Air India, joined the regulator as CFOI on an ad hoc basis in March 2021.

An order issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the services of the official have been terminated with immediate effect on administrative grounds and in the public interest, sources in the know said.

Also Read

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

DGCA sends show cause notice to Air India for flouting civil aviation norms

DGCA fills 27% of newly created positions amid expansion of airlines: MoCA

DGCA committee may conclude graft probe against senior official in a week

DGCA rejects telcos' proposal to provide 5G services on airport premises

Cabinet apprised of pact between India, Oman for co-operation in IT

Need to boost maize yields for meeting ethanol demand: NITI Aayog member

'Robust branding strategy crucial to make India as top jewellery supplier'

Half of health, pharma cos to integrate GenAI solutions under 1 yr: Report

More funds for steel sector under hydrogen mission if required: R K Singh

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DGCAAviation industryAviation

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story