Mospi to provide data on India's gig and platform economy in PLFS

In a bid to better reflect the changing nature of employment conditions in the country, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) may soon begin providing data on the gig and platform economy in the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), sources told Business Standard.
“Currently, gig workers are already captured under the PLFS since they engage in market activities for profit. However, the information available is not sufficient to separately identify gig workers among the total workforce. The idea now is to classify them distinctly and provide specific data,” one source said.
This move is significant, as without a dedicated category or classification, existing data fails to capture the unique nature of digital work, which is marked by multiple job roles, algorithmic dependence, absence of formal contracts, and absence of safety metrics.
“Our endeavour is to continuously refine our surveys so that they accurately capture ground realities, which can then be used by policymakers for effective interventions. Other data users too should find our information useful. With this in mind, we are improving our surveys. Currently, discussions are underway, and we remain hopeful that changes will soon be introduced and reflected in updated results,” the source added.
A recent study by the government-run VV Giri National Labour Institute estimated that technological advances, changing labour market preferences, and the growing demand for flexible work arrangements could expand the country’s gig and platform workforce to nearly 62 million by 2047 — about 15 per cent of the total non-agricultural workforce.
Earlier, in response to a Rajya Sabha question on August 21, the government said no update to the PLFS schedule has yet been undertaken with the aim of specifically identifying gig workers, even though all market activities — i.e., activities performed for pay or profit resulting in the production of goods and services for exchange — are included under the PLFS’ definition of economic activity.
“The activity status of a person engaged in economic activity during a specified reference period is associated with employment in PLFS. Hence, even gig workers engaged for pay or profit are covered,” it said.
Meanwhile, the statistics ministry is also working to include data on NEET (Not in Employment, Education, or Training) in the PLFS to better estimate the working-age population that could benefit from skill development and vocational training. “This will help in designing targeted skilling and reskilling programmes for specific age groups, identifying vulnerable segments more prone to being NEET, and aligning national skills development goals with broader goals on decent work and economic growth,” the source added.