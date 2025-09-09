Mospi to provide data on India's gig and platform economy in PLFS

In a bid to better reflect the changing nature of employment conditions in the country, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) may soon begin providing data on the gig and platform economy in the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), sources told Business Standard.

“Currently, gig workers are already captured under the PLFS since they engage in market activities for profit. However, the information available is not sufficient to separately identify gig workers among the total workforce. The idea now is to classify them distinctly and provide specific data,” one source said.

This move is significant, as without a dedicated category or classification, existing data fails to capture the unique nature of digital work, which is marked by multiple job roles, algorithmic dependence, absence of formal contracts, and absence of safety metrics.

ALSO READ: EPAM Systems' next act: AI at the core, says new CEO Balazs Fejes “Our endeavour is to continuously refine our surveys so that they accurately capture ground realities, which can then be used by policymakers for effective interventions. Other data users too should find our information useful. With this in mind, we are improving our surveys. Currently, discussions are underway, and we remain hopeful that changes will soon be introduced and reflected in updated results,” the source added. A recent study by the government-run VV Giri National Labour Institute estimated that technological advances, changing labour market preferences, and the growing demand for flexible work arrangements could expand the country’s gig and platform workforce to nearly 62 million by 2047 — about 15 per cent of the total non-agricultural workforce.