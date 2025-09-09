UPI-UPU integration launched in Dubai to speed up cross-border remittances

Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Monday unveiled the UPIUPU Integration project here, described as a landmark initiative aimed at transforming cross-border remittances for millions worldwide.

The initiative was launched at the 28th Universal Postal Congress.

Developed by the Department of Posts (DoP), NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), and the Universal Postal Union (UPU), it integrates India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the UPU Interconnection Platform (IP), combining the reach of the postal network with the speed and affordability of UPI.

Addressing the event, Scindia called it more than a technology launch, but a social compact.

The reliability of the postal network combined with the speed of UPI means families across borders can send money faster, safer and at much lower cost. It reaffirms that public infrastructure built for citizens can be linked across borders to serve humanity better, he said.

He outlined India's vision for a modern, inclusive postal sector, anchored in four verbs. To connect through seamless data-driven logistics; to include by delivering affordable digital financial services to every migrant and digital enterprise; to modernise with AI, DigiPIN and machine learning; and to cooperate through SouthSouth partnerships with a UPU-backed technical cell. Underscoring India's scale and inclusion model, he added, With Aadhaar, Jan Dhan and India Post Payments Bank, we have opened over 560 million accounts, most in women's names. India Post delivered over 900 million letters and parcels last year. This is the scale and spirit of inclusion we bring to the global stage.