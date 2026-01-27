Beverage, ice cream companies warm up early with capacity expansion

Home-grown beverage and ice-cream makers have begun preparations for the upcoming summer season, adding capacity and drawing up plans to enter new geographies.

Punjab-based Archian Foods, which manufactures and markets Lahori Zeera, has decided to venture into contract manufacturing to support supply from its three manufacturing facilities.

“We have launched a new ad campaign and have also been able to build momentum through our association with the new season of Shark Tank. With four new contract manufacturing facilities starting supply from April 1, we will be able to produce 10 million bottles a day,” said Saurabh Munjal, cofounder and chief executive officer of Archian Foods.

The company, which raised over ₹400 crore last year, is targeting net sales of over ₹1,200 crore by 2026-27 (FY27), driven by new flavours such as Lahori Chatpata Aam Ras and stevia-sweetened variants of existing products.

“There is a lot of competition, and everyone has an eye on the ethnic Indian beverage space, so we need to consolidate our position as leaders,” Munjal said. He added that the brand will launch in Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh this year while strengthening distribution in Odisha and Assam.

With production now diversified beyond North India to regions such as Bhopal, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, the maker of the ₹10 processed cumin-flavoured drink is looking to deepen and widen its presence.

“The idea is to give people a taste of nostalgia with our flavours. We have piloted the new Aam Ras flavour in select markets ahead of the season and expect it to become a ₹100 crore product on its own over the next couple of years,” Munjal added.

After last season was washed out by an early and extended monsoon, players are hopeful the weather will be more favourable this year, setting the stage for a strong summer.