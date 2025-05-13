Home / Industry / News / Bharti Hexacom Q4 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹468 cr in FY25

The revenue from operations of the Bharti Airtel group firm grew by 22.5 per cent to Rs 2,289 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,868 crore in the March 2024 quarter

For the year ended March 31, 2025, Bharti Hexacom posted an almost threefold jump in PAT to Rs 1,493.6 crore from Rs 504 crore in FY'24. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:31 PM IST
Telecom operator Bharti Hexacom on Tuesday reported over twofold jump in profit after tax to Rs 468.4 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, mainly driven by tariff hikes.

The company had posted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 222.6 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue from operations of the Bharti Airtel group firm grew by 22.5 per cent to Rs 2,289 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,868 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

"Mobile revenues grew by 22 per cent YoY led by tariff repair and our relentless focus to premiumize the portfolio and winning quality customers. We continue to deliver industry-leading ARPU growth along with strong growth in data consumption," Bharti Hexacom said in a statement.

Mobile average revenue per user of Bharti Hexacom increased to Rs 242 in March 2025 quarter from Rs 204 in the year-ago quarter.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, Bharti Hexacom posted an almost threefold jump in PAT to Rs 1,493.6 crore from Rs 504 crore in FY'24.

Revenue from operations of Bharti Hexacom grew by 20.5 per cent to Rs 8,548 crore in FY25 from Rs 7,089 crore in FY24.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

