BIS seizes uncertified consumer goods in raid at Amazon hub in Vijayawada

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Vijayawada carried out a raid at Amazon’s warehouse in Kandrika, located in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district, and seized a large stock of uncertified consumer goods. These included electronics, kitchenware, toys, ceiling fans, footwear, and more, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The enforcement operation took place on July 15. BIS Vijayawada Director Prem Sajani Patnala said the raid was part of an ongoing effort to identify and stop the circulation of products that do not comply with Quality Control Orders (QCOs).

Digital surveillance to trace violations “Based on actionable intelligence and digital tracking, it was discovered that several e-commerce platforms are helping sell and distribute uncertified and potentially dangerous goods,” the press note said. BIS is currently running a nationwide campaign to stop the sale of non-compliant products. Violation of BIS Act, 2016 Patnala confirmed that the seized items did not have the required BIS certification or registration under the Compulsory Registration Scheme. This is a violation of Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016, which bars the sale, display, or storage of goods without the proper standard mark.

Unsafe goods promoted via e-commerce She stated that these platforms "are enabling the circulation of uncertified and unsafe goods". Patnala also explained that the seized items would either be destroyed, scrapped, or made unusable, depending on the category. "For example, BIS drills holes in cookers, stoves, and steel products. Gold is melted, but only after court approval", she said. She also revealed that many sellers listed on e-commerce sites provide fake or non-traceable addresses, often linked to residential areas. Holding platforms accountable "We thought we had to catch hold of the platform, they will lead us to the actual manufacturer," she said.

BIS has now decided to hold e-commerce companies directly accountable. “Everyone making a profit should be made responsible,” she added. Previous actions of BIS against e-commerce platforms This is not the first raid. This action follows recent similar raids on Flipkart, E-Kart, and Meesho in Krishna district. On March 20, 2025, BIS found multiple items lacking mandatory certification during recent raids in various warehouses of e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. Speaking on this, the government body said it took this step in a bid to enhance consumer safety from potentially hazardous products. Raids were conducted in a series at Amazon and Flipkart warehouses in Gurgaon, Lucknow, and Delhi, and more than 7,000 substandard items, including electric water heaters, toys, blenders, bottles, and speakers that were found to be without the BIS standard mark, were seized.