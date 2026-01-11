Branded residences market likely to grow 60% by 2027 on global push

A branded residence is typically a mixed-use project that builds residential properties, often in conjunction with a traditional hotel. The entire project (hotel and residence included) is then branded and managed by a company, such as a hotel operator. Priced at a premium range of 30 to 50 per cent over standard luxury properties, branded housing is predominantly an end-user driven segment whose demand depends on brand influence, amenities and location. A typical branded residence unit may span between 3,600 and 9,000 square feet, with some NCR and Pune projects achieving 70 to 80 per cent higher realisations than normal luxury units. “Premium pricing may even reach from ₹8 crore to ₹15 crore per residence in some cases,” an industry consultant said.