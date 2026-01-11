Vodafone Idea's chance to dial stability may reshape India's telecom market

Brokerage firms took a cautious approach. IIFL said that while the AGR issue was more or less settled, it was only the first step. That’s because for Vi this accounts for only 40 per cent of the total government dues — the rest of the ₹1.2 trillion it owes the government is made up of spectrum payment dues. Besides, Vi has to pay a sizeable amount each year — around ₹6,000 crore next year, followed by ₹15,000 crore in 2027-2028 (FY28), and ₹25,000 to 26,000 crore each year from FY29 onwards.
Of course the government too is walking a tightrope. Years ago it was decided that telecom, being a strategic sector, cannot be saddled with a “duopoly”. In order to ensure tariffs for the masses remained low, there was a need for at least three private operators and one state-owned telco (BSNL/ MTNL).