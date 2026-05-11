Brands bet on social commerce as platforms evolve into sales engines

According to BCG research, over 60 per cent of Indian consumers are exposed to creator content today and more than 30 per cent say such content influences their purchase decisions. In addition, the firm estimates creators already influence $350-400 billion in consumer spending in India, a number expected to cross $1 trillion by 2030. The consultancy added that nearly 70 per cent of brands plan to scale creator budgets by 1.5 to 3 times over the next few years.