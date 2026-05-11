Brands bet on social commerce as platforms evolve into sales engines

“Creators, actors, sportspersons and people from various walks of life drive both inspiration and aspiration,” Panda said, adding that the creator ecosystem has helped Indriya build salience and preference among younger consumers. He described social media as a “long-term strategy” for the company, adding that even with AI-led content creation, affinity towards real people and authentic storytelling would remain intact.
Indriya believes it is already the third most-followed Indian jewellery brand on social media and is continuing to invest heavily in creator-led and non-creator-led content formats to deepen engagement.
Beauty brand Renée Cosmetics is similarly betting on this to drive the next phase of growth. Ashutosh Valani, co-founder, said consumers are increasingly discovering and evaluating beauty products through creator credibility and educational content.