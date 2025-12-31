BS CEO poll: India Inc expects faster growth, stronger earnings in 2026

Corporate India is heading into 2026 with expectations of better earnings and stronger growth, as well as with plans to invest and hire more. However, concerns around geopolitical uncertainty remain.

A survey by Business Standard involving 30 chief executive officers (CEOs) from across sectors shows that companies are willing to deploy balance-sheet strength for fresh capital investment even as external headwinds continue to be the biggest concern in boardrooms.

Responding to the questionnaire, 83.3 per cent of the CEOs said they plan to invest more or expand capacity in calendar 2026 (CY26), buoyed by expectations of higher demand following policy changes such as rate cuts in the goods and services tax (GST) and income tax exemptions.

India Inc’s cautious investment stance has been a long-running concern, which the government has often flagged. Speaking at an event in September, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had urged corporates to take advantage of the policies and reforms brought in by the government, and not hesitate to invest more.

Data released by the National Statistics Office on December 29, meanwhile, shows that India’s industrial production has gone up 6.7 per cent in November, the highest in almost two years, supported by an 8 per cent growth in manufacturing and a pickup in mining.