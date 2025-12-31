SPREE 2025 extended till January 31 on employers, states' request

The deadline for the Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees (SPREE 2025) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment has been extended to January 31, 2026 from the earlier deadline of December 31, 2025.

What is SPREE 2025 and why was it launched?

The SPREE 2025 scheme was launched by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in July 2025 to expand social security coverage and encourage voluntary registration of employers and employees under the Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948 (ESI Act). The scheme was originally operational from July 1 to December 31, 2025 for unregistered employers and left-out workers to be included in the ESI framework without undergoing inspections or facing demands for past dues or penalties.