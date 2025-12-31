Home / Industry / News / PE-VC investment in India steady at $33 bn in 2025 as mega deals slip

PE-VC investment in India steady at $33 bn in 2025 as mega deals slip

Private equity and venture capital investment held at about $33 billion in 2025, even as deal volumes dipped. IT and BFSI led, while manufacturing overtook healthcare in deal value

Private equity
India added six new unicorns in 2025, venture-backed startups valued at $1 billion or more, up from five in 2024 | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 5:39 PM IST
Private equity and venture capital firms invested about $33 billion in Indian companies in 2025, spread across 1,164 deals, roughly matching investment levels a year earlier, according to preliminary data from Venture Intelligence. Deal volume dipped slightly from 1,263 transactions in 2024. The figures exclude private equity investments in real estate.
 
How did mega deals perform in 2025 compared with 2024? 
Mega deals in India, funding rounds of $100 million or more, fell 9.2 per cent in 2025, with 69 deals totalling $21.3 billion, down from 76 deals worth $21.6 billion in 2024. The largest private equity and venture capital investment in 2025 was the $1.6 billion funding of Haldiram Snacks by Temasek, Alpha Wave Global, and other investors. That was followed by TCS HyperVault’s $1 billion raise from TPG, and a $1 billion buyout of housing finance firm Sammaan Capital by Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Co.
 
Other top deals included Warburg Pincus and ADIA’s $862 million investment in IDFC First Bank and Blackstone’s $704 million preferential share purchase in Federal Bank.
 
How many new unicorns did India add in 2025? 
India added six new unicorns in 2025, venture-backed startups valued at $1 billion or more, up from five in 2024. Investment in these high-value startups remained largely unchanged, with $4.12 billion flowing into Indian unicorns during the year, roughly matching 2024 levels.
 
Which sectors led PE-VC investment in India in 2025? 
IT and ITeS companies accounted for $13.1 billion of the total PE-VC investment in 2025. This was an increase of 15 per cent compared with 2024, which saw $11.4 billion invested. The $600 million secondary investment in fintech firm PhonePe by General Atlantic topped the tech investments table. This was followed by the $450 million investment led by California Public Employees’ Retirement System in quick commerce provider Zepto.
 
The BFSI industry attracted $5.4 billion during 2025, a 23 per cent increase from the $4.4 billion raised during the previous year. The sector accounted for three of the top five PE-VC investments during 2025, starting with the $1 billion control transaction in Sammaan Capital, followed by investments in IDFC First Bank ($862 million) and Federal Bank ($704 million).
 
Why did manufacturing overtake healthcare in deal value? 
Manufacturing companies attracted $3.2 billion in 2025, an 18 per cent increase from $2.7 billion in 2024. This growth helped the sector overtake healthcare to claim the third spot in investment rankings.
 
The largest deal was a $244 million buyout of publicly listed luggage maker VIP Industries by a consortium led by Multiples PE. Synergy Capital followed with a $225 million acquisition of a metallurgical coke plant at Mundra from Saurashtra Fuels. This was followed by a $176 million secondary investment in publicly listed Shree Digvijay Cement by India Resurgence Fund. 
 
 

Private Equity Venture Capital PE VC Indian companies

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

