PE-VC investment in India steady at $33 bn in 2025 as mega deals slip

Private equity and venture capital firms invested about $33 billion in Indian companies in 2025, spread across 1,164 deals, roughly matching investment levels a year earlier, according to preliminary data from Venture Intelligence. Deal volume dipped slightly from 1,263 transactions in 2024. The figures exclude private equity investments in real estate.

Mega deals in India, funding rounds of $100 million or more, fell 9.2 per cent in 2025, with 69 deals totalling $21.3 billion, down from 76 deals worth $21.6 billion in 2024. The largest private equity and venture capital investment in 2025 was the $1.6 billion funding of Haldiram Snacks by Temasek, Alpha Wave Global, and other investors. That was followed by TCS HyperVault’s $1 billion raise from TPG, and a $1 billion buyout of housing finance firm Sammaan Capital by Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Co.