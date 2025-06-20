Home / Industry / News / BSNL launches country's first indigenous 5g fixed wireless service

BSNL launches country's first indigenous 5g fixed wireless service

At present, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have been providing 5G Fixed Wireless Service (FWA) by using their 5G spectrum

BSNL
According to the details shared by BSNL, the company will expand the pilot project in Bengaluru, Pondicherry, Vishakhapatnam, Pune, Gwalior and Chandigarh by September 2025.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned telecom firm BSNL has forayed into 5G fixed wireless service to provide home broadband service with its launch in Hyderabad, the company said on Friday.

At present, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have been providing 5G Fixed Wireless Service (FWA) by using their 5G spectrum.

"Quantum 5G FWA demonstrates how Indian engineers can create world-class connectivity. It is the first SIM-less, 100 per cent home grown customised 5G FWA for BSNL. Today is only a soft launch - many more cities and feature upgrades will follow," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A Robert J Ravi said.

The service was launched on June 18.

According to the details shared by BSNL, the company will expand the pilot project in Bengaluru, Pondicherry, Vishakhapatnam, Pune, Gwalior and Chandigarh by September 2025.

The company is initially charging Rs 999 for a 100 megabit per second (mbps) plan and Rs 1,499 for a 300 mbps plan.

Through 5G FWA, telecom operators install a modem outside the subscriber's premise and transmit signals from their nearest base station for wireless broadband service.

The technology does not require optical fibre for connection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nippon India MF, BlackRock, others buy 10% stake in Sai Life for ₹1,505 cr

US experts join ONGC effort to contain Rudrasagar gas leak in Assam

TCS expands SDV capabilities with new centres in Germany and Romania

Prices of South Delhi luxury independent floors up 105% in 3 yrs: Report

Premium

Insurers clock rise in parametric claims amid extreme weather events

Topics :5GBSNLReliance JioBharti Airtel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story