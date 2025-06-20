BSNL launches country's first indigenous 5g fixed wireless service

State-owned telecom firm BSNL has forayed into 5G fixed wireless service to provide home broadband service with its launch in Hyderabad, the company said on Friday.

At present, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have been providing 5G Fixed Wireless Service (FWA) by using their 5G spectrum.

"Quantum 5G FWA demonstrates how Indian engineers can create world-class connectivity. It is the first SIM-less, 100 per cent home grown customised 5G FWA for BSNL. Today is only a soft launch - many more cities and feature upgrades will follow," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A Robert J Ravi said.

The service was launched on June 18.