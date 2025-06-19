Parametric insurance claims rise amid climate change, but awareness low

Insurance companies are witnessing a rise in parametric insurance claims due to rapidly changing climate conditions across the country. While the volume of claims has increased, insurers believe awareness around parametric insurance remains low, indicating significant room for growth.

Recently, GoDigit General Insurance made its first parametric insurance payout of ₹3,000 (per claim) to migrant labourers in Noida as the city’s temperature breached the threshold of 42°C. The heat-index-based parametric insurance was offered in partnership of K M Dastur Reinsurance Brokers and Jan Sahas Foundation for migrant labourers across six cities.

Similarly, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance made claim payouts in the range of ₹500- ₹2,000 (per claim) to policyholders in May, owing to early onset of monsoon. Its recently launched a product – Climate Safe – that provides cover against heatwaves and rainfall across 200 cities in the country with different temperatures based on 30 years of historical weather data and algorithmic analysis.

Parametric insurance is designed to provide financial protection to individuals such as construction workers, office-goers, and other professionals whose earnings or daily work are affected by climate events like excessive rainfall or heatwaves. The product operates on predefined weather triggers rather than traditional claim processes, making it quicker and more automated. The covered events could be earthquakes, tropical cyclones, or floods where the parameter or index is the magnitude, wind speed or water depth respectively. Currently, only a handful of insurers offer parametric insurance cover, including Tata AIG General Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, SBI General Insurance among others.

Ashish Agarwal, head Agri Business and CSC, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said, “The sum insured for the product ranges from ₹500 to ₹2,000 per day, depending on the policy selected. Policyholders are charged 3-6 per cent of the sum insured as premiums. As of now, around 80 customers have received payouts, triggered due to rainfall in May following an early monsoon. Although the awareness of parametric cover is low, there is a strong potential for the segment and there is a need for climate risk protection to be part of every household’s insurance portfolio.” “Integration with Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data ensures daily monitoring. Policyholders are informed directly when they are eligible for a payout. No claim filing is required,” he added.

In case of GoDigit General Insurance, the threshold temperature for each city has been set differently and is in the range of 42-43.7°C. The claim payouts are structured into two tiers. The first payout automatically kicks in if the temperature of a specific city crosses the threshold for five consecutive days. If the temperature exceeds the threshold for 10 consecutive days, the exit strike will kick in, leading to an additional payout. Parametric cover also comes along with a hospitalisation cash allowance of up to ₹5,000 in case of any accidental bodily injury or illness during the period. The allowance is applicable even if no temperature breach has occurred and applies to any type of hospitalisation, ensuring additional support to workers during extreme weather conditions.