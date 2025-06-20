TCS expands SDV capabilities with new centres in Germany and Romania

India’s largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ), today announced the expansion of its capabilities in the rapidly evolving Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV) space. TCS has set up two new automotive delivery centres in Germany — located in Munich and Villingen-Schwenningen — as well as an engineering centre in Romania.

These new hubs mark a strategic move to help TCS' global automotive clients accelerate their transition to next-generation mobility solutions.

The delivery centres in Germany will support automakers in developing and deploying TCS’ software-driven services that cater to autonomous driving, infotainment, safety systems and connected vehicle technologies.

Meanwhile, the engineering centre in Romania will focus on designing and building advanced automotive software platforms to support early-stage development and innovation. This expansion is part of TCS’ long-term strategy to strengthen its end-to-end automotive software capabilities, chip-to-cloud technologies and services. Regu Ayyaswamy, senior vice-president and global head, Internet of Things (IoT) and Digital Engineering at TCS, said: “These new centres will position TCS at the forefront of automotive innovation, enabling us to deliver state-of-the-art solutions in autonomous driving and advanced cockpit systems. This expansion reaffirms our commitment to leading the transformation in the Software-Defined Vehicles space.” The strategic location of these centres will enable close collaboration with leading European original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and global automotive enterprises, providing nearshore capabilities.

The new centres currently house over 100 professionals who will work alongside more than 2,000 SDV engineers across TCS' global locations. TCS' expansion aligns with the global automotive industry's shift towards software-defined, connected and autonomous mobility. As demand grows for intelligent vehicle technologies, TCS is well-positioned to lead this transformation. Europe is a strategically significant location for TCS' automotive delivery hubs due to its robust automotive industry and the presence of several leading manufacturers in the region. Anupam Singhal, president and business group head, manufacturing, TCS, said: "The shift to software-defined vehicles marks a defining moment for the automotive industry. With the launch of these new centres, we are deepening our commitment to support OEMs in building the next generation of intelligent, connected and sustainable vehicles. This expansion is a key milestone in our journey toward Future-Ready Mobility — where software, engineering and design, backed by AI, converge to deliver safer, more personalised and continuously enriching experiences for drivers and passengers."