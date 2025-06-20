Nippon India MF, BlackRock, others buy 10% stake in Sai Life for ₹1,505 cr

Nippon India Mutual Fund, BlackRock, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley and others on Friday collectively bought a 10 per cent stake in Sai Life Sciences from US-based asset manager TPG for Rs 1,505 crore through open market transactions.

Besides, Axis Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Invesco MF, Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, German multinational Allianz's arm Pimco, Axis Max Life Insurance, HDFC MF, Ghisallo Master Fund LP, UTI MF, DSP MF were among the buyers of Sai Life Sciences shares.

These entities picked up more than 2.08 crore equity shares or 10 per cent stake in Hyderabad-based Sai Life Sciences, as per the block deal data on the BSE.

The transaction, valued at around Rs 1,504.75 crore, was executed at an average price of Rs 722 apiece. Meanwhile, Nippon India MF picked up 49.86 lakh shares or 2.39 per cent holding in Sai Life Sciences. After the stake buy, Nippon India MF's stake in the company rose to 4.88 per cent from 2.48 per cent. Meanwhile, global asset manager TPG through its affiliate TPG Asia VII SF offloaded the equal number of shares in 25 tranches at the same price. Following the stake sale, TPG's holding in Sai Life Sciences declined to 14.73 per cent from 24.73 per cent.