Home / Industry / News / Nippon India MF, BlackRock, others buy 10% stake in Sai Life for ₹1,505 cr

Nippon India MF, BlackRock, others buy 10% stake in Sai Life for ₹1,505 cr

These entities picked up more than 2.08 crore equity shares or 10 per cent stake in Hyderabad-based Sai Life Sciences, as per the block deal data on the BSE

Sai Life Sciences
The transaction, valued at around Rs 1,504.75 crore, was executed at an average price of Rs 722 apiece.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nippon India Mutual Fund, BlackRock, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley and others on Friday collectively bought a 10 per cent stake in Sai Life Sciences from US-based asset manager TPG for Rs 1,505 crore through open market transactions.

Besides, Axis Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Invesco MF, Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, German multinational Allianz's arm Pimco, Axis Max Life Insurance, HDFC MF, Ghisallo Master Fund LP, UTI MF, DSP MF were among the buyers of Sai Life Sciences shares.

ALSO READ: Sebi proposes rules to govern AI, ML tools used by market participants

These entities picked up more than 2.08 crore equity shares or 10 per cent stake in Hyderabad-based Sai Life Sciences, as per the block deal data on the BSE.

The transaction, valued at around Rs 1,504.75 crore, was executed at an average price of Rs 722 apiece.

Meanwhile, Nippon India MF picked up 49.86 lakh shares or 2.39 per cent holding in Sai Life Sciences. After the stake buy, Nippon India MF's stake in the company rose to 4.88 per cent from 2.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, global asset manager TPG through its affiliate TPG Asia VII SF offloaded the equal number of shares in 25 tranches at the same price.

Following the stake sale, TPG's holding in Sai Life Sciences declined to 14.73 per cent from 24.73 per cent.

Shares of Sai Life Sciences rose 5.03 per cent to close at Rs 765.85 apiece on the BSE.

In December last year, Sai Life Sciences raised Rs 3,043 crore through its initial public offering and the shares of the company made a stellar debut on the bourses.

Sai Life Sciences provides end-to-end services across the drug discovery, development and manufacturing value chain for small molecule new chemical entities (NCE) to global pharmaceutical innovator companies and biotechnology firms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US experts join ONGC effort to contain Rudrasagar gas leak in Assam

TCS expands SDV capabilities with new centres in Germany and Romania

Prices of South Delhi luxury independent floors up 105% in 3 yrs: Report

Premium

Insurers clock rise in parametric claims amid extreme weather events

Impact of West Asia conflict on India Inc so far is limited: Crisil Ratings

Topics :Nippon SteelIndiaMutual Funds

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story