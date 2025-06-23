Business Standard CEO Poll: Wars, trade frictions test biz confidence

Nearly 75 per cent of Indian CEOs say that the global uncertainty — driven by escalating tensions between Israel and Iran and the uncertain trade tariff environment — is “somewhat impacting” their businesses. However, the remaining respondents do not foresee any significant disruptions, according to a nationwide dipstick survey of the CEOs conducted last week.

Despite the geopolitical tensions, 83.33 per cent of the 12 CEOs surveyed by Business Standard affirmed that they are not altering their greenfield investment plans, even after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites early Sunday raised the stakes in the region.

The overall sentiment within leadership teams remains steady, with three-fourths of respondents describing the mood as “cautiously optimistic”.

Following the Reserve Bank of India’s recent liquidity easing, 58.33 per cent of CEOs indicated that they have no intention of revising their business strategies or supply chains, signalling confidence in domestic macroeconomic conditions.

ALSO READ: Neutral stance gives flexibility to move up or down: Nagesh Kumar “Everyone is in wait-and-watch mode to assess the fallout of the US strikes on Iran. A shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz would severely impact crude oil flows,” said one CEO.

This potential disruption comes as Indian corporations are embarking on an ambitious $850 billion capital expenditure plan over the next five years, led by sectors such as power, transmission, aviation, and green hydrogen, according to S&P Global Ratings.