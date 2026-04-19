CCI appoints its former advisor as acting DG to helm investigations

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has appointed Rakesh Bhanot, former advisor at the Commission, as the acting Director General (DG), CCI. Bhanot has taken over the post from erstwhile DG Ansuman Pattanaik, who was appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in an order dated March 31, 2026.

The antitrust watchdog has extended the last date for applying for the DG post till May 5, 2026, in an office memorandum dated April 17.

The DG office of CCI is responsible for investigating all contraventions under the Competition Act. The CCI’s investigation wing is currently dealing with important cases such as the IndiGo Airlines matter for abuse of dominant position. The CCI had directed the DG office to conduct an investigation into the company after its preliminary inquiry found that the airline caused an appreciable adverse effect on competition by restricting its services.