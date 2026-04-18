Heterogeneous Integration set to break ground for its Odisha semicon unit

In a major boost to India’s semiconductor ambitions, Odisha is set to perform the ground-breaking of the country’s first advanced glass substrate semiconductor packaging unit at Info Valley on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The project, being established by Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd (3D Glass Solutions), will introduce cutting-edge chip packaging technology to India for the first time and place Odisha at the forefront of next-generation semiconductor manufacturing.

It was among the two semiconductor projects approved by the Centre in August last year. While Chennai-based SiCSem Pvt Ltd is setting up a silicon carbide-based compound semiconductor manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 2,066 crore, the US-headquartered 3D Glass Solutions (3DGS) Inc will establish an integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit.

With an estimated investment of around Rs 1,943 crore, the facility is expected to generate nearly 2,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities while creating a strong ecosystem for ancillary industries, logistics, engineering services, and advanced manufacturing support systems. The unit will have an annual production capacity of 50 million assembled semiconductor units. The project assumes significance as it will manufacture advanced semiconductor packaging solutions based on glass substrates, a technology considered critical for future high-performance chips. Glass substrate packaging enables greater density, better thermal performance, faster signal transmission, and improved energy efficiency compared to conventional packaging materials. The unit will be a key enabler for complex chips required in artificial intelligence, data centres, aerospace systems, defence electronics, high-speed communication networks, and next-generation 5G infrastructure.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will preside over the ground-breaking ceremony in the presence of Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Odisha’s Electronics and IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling. Senior government officials, industry leaders, investors, and representatives from academia are also expected to attend the event. With this unit, Odisha is poised to become the first state in the country to host both a compound semiconductor fabrication unit and an advanced 3D chip packaging facility based on glass substrates. The state has been steadily positioning itself as an emerging electronics manufacturing hub, leveraging its strategic location, industrial base, and policy push for sunrise sectors.