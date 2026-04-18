Starlink's India entry delayed as FDI clearance faces security concerns

Starlink’s plan to offer satellite communication services in India has hit a roadblock, with the government adopting a cautious stance on clearing its investment proposal amid rising national security concerns, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report said the foreign direct investment (FDI) application is currently on hold and could be rejected if the company fails to adequately address queries raised by authorities.

It added that concerns have been flagged around cross-holding structures involving parent SpaceX, along with certain technical parameters.

Starlink is also awaiting a key security clearance, which depends on whether authorities are satisfied that potential misuse of its services by rogue actors can be effectively controlled.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said there is growing concern within the government about the risks Starlink could pose in national security situations, such as during conflict or other critical developments. Authorities are therefore keen to subject the network to thorough testing to mitigate potential threats. National security has remained a key priority for the government, particularly in the satellite communications space, given that such networks operate beyond physical borders. The recent geopolitical developments, including the reported use of Starlink terminals in Iran despite restrictions, have heightened concerns among Indian security agencies. While such a scenario is not expected in India, the government is taking a precautionary approach to prevent any potential misuse, the report said.