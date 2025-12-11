Home / Industry / News / CCI directs three Maharashtra liquor associations to cease price controls

CCI directs three Maharashtra liquor associations to cease price controls

The Competition Commission of India has ruled that three Maharashtra liquor trade associations engaged in anti-competitive conduct by influencing prices and imposing restrictive conditions

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 7:11 PM IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has directed the Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association, the Pune District Wine Merchants Association and the Association of Progressive Liquor Vendors to cease and desist from anti-competitive practices, following an order issued on December 11, 2025 under Section 27 of the Competition Act, 2002, as per an X (formerly Twitter) post.
 
What did the CCI say in its public communication?
 
The X post from CCI’s official page read, “CCI directs three Maharashtra liquor trade associations to cease and desist from anti-competitive practices.”
 
How did this case come before the competition regulator?
 
The case stemmed from a complaint filed under Section 19(1)(a) alleging that the associations collectively imposed conditions on manufacturers, distributors and retailers of alcoholic beverages, including controls on retail margins, product-launch schemes, transport and delivery terms, cash discounts, credit periods, mandatory launch fees, donations and other commercial arrangements.
 
What practices did the CCI find to be anti-competitive?
 
After reviewing the evidence, the CCI found that the associations were issuing circulars, emails and other directives that fixed or influenced prices, margins, discounts, payment norms, transportation charges and similar commercial terms that should be independently set by each enterprise.
 
They were also found to be mandating no-objection certificates (NOCs) from manufacturers before new product launches. These actions, the regulator ruled, were violations of Sections 3(3)(a) and 3(3)(b), read with Section 3(1) of the Act.
 
Who has been held liable for the violations?
 
The CCI additionally found the office-bearers of these associations liable under Section 48.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

