Microsoft partners with top IT firms to expand Copilot deployment in India

Microsoft has teamed up with TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant to deploy more than 200,000 Copilot licences, signalling a strong enterprise push towards agentic AI to boost productivity

Microsoft logo, Microsoft
A Microsoft 2025 Work Trend Index Annual Report shows that productivity, upskilling and expanding capacity with digital labour remain the priorities for Indian executives. Sixty-four per cent say that productivity must increase, against a global 53 p
BS Reporter Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 7:11 PM IST
Microsoft announced it partnered with TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant to deploy over 50,000 Copilot licences, collectively surpassing 200,000, to redesign workflows around human–agent collaboration and improve productivity and efficiency across delivery, sales, finance, HR and customer engagement.
 
What does the partnership aim to achieve for enterprises?
 
This partnership underscores the transformative potential of agentic AI — intelligent systems capable of taking initiative, driving decisions and generating insights autonomously — and aims to create new avenues for growth and competitiveness.
 
How does Microsoft view this surge in enterprise adoption?
 
“This bold adoption is inspiring a new era of enterprise transformation, powered by trusted digital collaborators,” said Microsoft India and South Asia president, Puneet Chandok.
 
Why is productivity becoming a key priority for Indian firms?
 
A Microsoft 2025 Work Trend Index Annual Report shows that productivity, upskilling and expanding capacity with digital labour remain the priorities for Indian executives. Sixty-four per cent say that productivity must increase, against a global 53 per cent.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

