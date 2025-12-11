Microsoft partners with top IT firms to expand Copilot deployment in India

Microsoft announced it partnered with TCS , Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant to deploy over 50,000 Copilot licences, collectively surpassing 200,000, to redesign workflows around human–agent collaboration and improve productivity and efficiency across delivery, sales, finance, HR and customer engagement.

What does the partnership aim to achieve for enterprises?

This partnership underscores the transformative potential of agentic AI — intelligent systems capable of taking initiative, driving decisions and generating insights autonomously — and aims to create new avenues for growth and competitiveness.

How does Microsoft view this surge in enterprise adoption?

“This bold adoption is inspiring a new era of enterprise transformation, powered by trusted digital collaborators,” said Microsoft India and South Asia president, Puneet Chandok.