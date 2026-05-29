CCI proposes increasing time limit under antitrust commitment mechanism

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has proposed amending its commitment regulations to increase timelines for such applications, including extending the period to avail of the commitment scheme from 45 days currently to 60 days from the date of the investigation order, to address administrative and procedural issues.

The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, introduced Sections 48A and 48B of the Act to create a settlement and commitment mechanism. The mechanism allows companies facing antitrust investigations by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to voluntarily offer corrective measures or agree to certain terms to resolve cases without prolonged litigation.

The changes to the commitment regulations, the CCI said, have been proposed in light of the experience gained from implementing the framework, where certain administrative and procedural issues were identified. These issues related to prescribed timelines, rectification of defects in applications, and the absence of clarity regarding adjustment of fees and consequences of invalid applications, the Commission said in a background note to the draft amendments.

“With a view to enhancing clarity, ensuring procedural certainty, and facilitating smoother administration of the framework, certain amendments relating to timelines and filing requirements are being proposed,” the antitrust watchdog said. The Rajya Sabha Committee on Subordinate Legislation has been examining the CCI's commitment and settlement regulations alongside monetary penalty guidelines under the new Competition Act. No commitment proposal has yet been approved by the CCI since the introduction of the provision. The Commission, however, is in the process of examining a commitment application by Google in connection with a probe into alleged unfair business practices relating to the listing of real-money gaming apps on the Play Store. The process of public consultation on the commitment proposal has been completed by the Commission.