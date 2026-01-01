Centrally funded infra projects saw cost overruns swell to 22% in Nov

Aggregate costs of centrally funded infrastructure projects widened to 22.2 per cent in November as cost overruns pushed revised estimates to ₹29.55 trillion from ₹24.18 trillion across 823 ongoing projects, representing a marginal worsening from October, when cost overruns stood at 20.9 per cent. This reflects an absolute escalation of ₹5.37 trillion, up from ₹5.3 trillion a month earlier, data from the latest Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects costing ₹150 crore and above by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) showed.

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation continued to report the steepest overrun among individual ministries, with revised costs more than doubling initial estimates and recording an overrun of ₹99,853.8 crore, a 102 per cent jump, unchanged from October levels. The Department of Telecommunications followed with a 79.9 per cent overrun amounting to ₹1.22 trillion, while the Ministry of Mines registered an escalation of nearly 27.7 per cent (₹2,380.14 crore).