Datanomics: House demolitions double in 7 years; rehab remains scarce

On December 29, the Karnataka government announced plans to rehabilitate residents whose houses were demolished in Kogilu, Bengaluru, amid sharp criticism from opposition parties over the demolition drive. Data from the Housing and Land Rights Network (HLRN) reveal that India witnessed 344,768 house demolitions, displacing approximately 1.6 million people between 2017 and 2023. During this period, rehabilitation was provided in only 2 to 53 per cent of eviction incidents. The proportion of houses demolished in southern states remained relatively low compared to that of northern states in 2023.