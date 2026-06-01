Apple's iOS 28 could represent bigger leap than iOS 27 with AI Siri: Report

Apple is days away from unveiling iOS 27 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, but details about its successor are already beginning to emerge. According to a report by MacRumors, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has started development of iOS 28 and macOS 28, internally codenamed “Bell” and “Poppy,” respectively.

While Gurman did not reveal any specific features planned for iOS 28, he noted the update could represent a much bigger leap than iOS 27. In his Power On newsletter, he wrote that Apple’s 2027 software releases are already shaping up to be “far more significant” than the upcoming 2026 updates. The significance of iOS 28 could also be tied to the device it is expected to debut on. Apple is reportedly planning a major redesign for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2027, which could give iOS 28 an entirely new hardware platform to showcase.

iOS 28: What’s next

In his newsletter, Gurman said Apple has internally grouped iOS 28 and macOS 28 under the nickname “Boppy,” a combination of their respective codenames. By comparison, the upcoming iOS 27 and macOS 27 updates are known internally as “Rave” and “Fizz,” with employees reportedly referring to the pair as “Rizz.”

Although Gurman stopped short of detailing any upcoming features, his comments indicate that Apple is already planning a more ambitious roadmap for its 2027 software releases. At this stage, however, there is no word on what specific additions or changes could make iOS 28 more significant than its predecessor.

Additionally, iOS 28 would be the first version available on Apple's redesigned 20th-anniversary iPhone, which is expected to be released in September next year.

Apple is expected to mark the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2027 with a completely redesigned model that could bring one of the biggest visual changes to the smartphone in years.

According to previous reports, the company is testing a quad-curved display that wraps around all four edges of the device, creating a near bezel-free, all-screen appearance. The design could also align with earlier rumours suggesting Apple is exploring haptic controls as a replacement for traditional physical buttons.

ALSO READ: Gen-Z gamer's 3D-model startup raises $200 mn, becomes China's AI unicorn If these hardware changes make it to the final product, iOS 28 could play a crucial role in supporting and enhancing the new experience. Given that the software is expected to debut around the same time as the anniversary iPhone, the update could be designed to take advantage of the device’s redesigned form factor and new interaction methods.

What to expect from iOS 27

The report comes as Apple prepares to unveil iOS 27, which is expected to focus heavily on Siri and Apple Intelligence. Among the headline additions could be the long-awaited personalised Siri experience that Apple first previewed at WWDC 2024. Apple is expected to announce iOS 27 at WWDC 2026, with the first beta versions likely to be released shortly after the event. The software is then expected to go through multiple rounds of testing before its official rollout later this year, likely alongside anticipated iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max later this year.

AI-powered Siri

The upgraded assistant is expected to better understand a user's personal context and on-screen content. Apple is also reportedly developing a dedicated Siri app that would allow users to hold more natural conversations through both voice and text, similar to modern AI chatbot platforms. In addition, iOS 27 is expected to introduce a new “Search or Ask” feature within the Dynamic Island, giving users quicker access to search and AI-powered assistance.

One of the major changes is expected to be deeper integration across apps and system-level functions. As per the previous report, Siri will be able to understand personal context by analysing information from emails, messages, calendars, and files stored on the device. This could allow the assistant to provide more relevant suggestions and responses based on a user’s daily activity.

Apple is also reportedly working on enabling Siri to understand what is currently visible on the screen. For example, users may be able to ask Siri to summarise a webpage, pull information from a message, or interact with content displayed inside an app without manually switching between applications.

Another major improvement could allow Siri to perform actions directly inside apps without requiring users to open them first. This may include tasks such as editing photos, sending files, creating reminders, or interacting with third-party apps using voice commands.

ALSO READ: YouTube introduces new podcast listening features for Premium subscribers More recently, Apple has also partnered with Google to integrate a customised version of Gemini AI models into its ecosystem. The partnership is expected to support the next phase of Siri’s development and strengthen Apple’s broader AI capabilities across devices.

Camera app and editing tools

Apple is also reportedly working on major Camera and Photos app upgrades. According to Bloomberg, the Camera app could become fully customisable, allowing users to rearrange controls like flash, exposure, timer, and resolution based on personal preference.

The company is also said to be integrating Visual Intelligence directly into the Camera app through a new Siri mode. This would allow users to scan food nutrition labels, quickly create contacts from business cards, and access AI-powered visual tools more easily.

Meanwhile, the Photos app may gain new AI editing tools called Extend, Enhance, and Reframe. These tools are expected to offer generative editing, improved lighting and colour adjustments, and perspective correction for spatial photos. However, Bloomberg noted that some of these AI tools may still be delayed or scaled back before public release because of reliability concerns.

Apple Intelligence

Apple is also expected to introduce more AI-driven features across its devices. One reported addition is an AI-powered health assistant that could analyse fitness and wellness data to provide insights and recommendations.

Apple is also said to be developing an AI-based “answer engine” for services such as Safari, Spotlight Search, and Siri. This system could provide more conversational responses instead of traditional search-style results.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple is also preparing several new features, including a Grammarly-like grammar checker, AI-generated wallpapers, and smarter writing tools. Shortcuts may also get a new AI-powered feature, allowing users to create new automations using natural language prompts.

Additionally, Apple is said to be working on a new “Suggested Genmoji” feature. The feature could automatically recommend AI-generated emojis based on users’ commonly typed phrases and photos stored on their devices.

Liquid Glass refinements

While a major visual redesign is not expected, Apple may continue refining the Liquid Glass design language introduced with iOS 26. As per the previous report, it is suggested that the company could add more controls for adjusting transparency and readability following user feedback. This may include system-wide settings that allow users to fine-tune the overall visual effect.

Support for future hardware

iOS 27 is also expected to prepare the software experience for future hardware categories, including Apple’s anticipated foldable iPhone. The update could introduce multitasking and interface adjustments designed for larger or flexible displays, similar to some existing iPadOS features.