Chhattisgarh to showcase cultural heritage at Osaka World Expo 2025

Chhattisgarh will set up its stall at the Osaka World Expo 2025 in Japan to showcase cultural heritage and identity.

The Expo, being held from April 13 to October 13, 2025, at Yumeshima Island in Konohanaku, has been themed “Designing Future Society for Our Lives” with sub-themes of “Saving Lives”, “Empowering Lives”, and “Connecting Lives” with the overarching concept of “People’s Living Lab”, celebrating global innovation and the co-creation of a sustainable future.

More than 160 countries and nine international organisations are participating. The participation of Chhattisgarh is on the invitation of the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation, Government of India, a state government spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who leaves for Japan next week, said Chhattisgarh's participation would not only project its achievements on a global stage but also strengthen its image as an investor- friendly hub. The state has drawn attention with its world- famous Dhokra Art, under the One District, One Product initiative, which impressed visitors with its metal craftsmanship. India is making a strong mark at the Expo through its national pavilion, Bharat Mandap, which blends ancient wisdom with modern innovation. Showcasing achievements in information technology, space technology, health care and pharmaceuticals, tourism, culture, infrastructure, and railways, the pavilion is drawing crowds with yoga sessions, Bharatanatyam performances, Bollywood screenings, and a special Chandrayaan Zone. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) said the pavilion had been ranked among the top five most admired at the Expo, alongside the United States, Italy, France, and Japan.