CII demands mandatory green hydrogen blending across key industries

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said in a statement on Wednesday that it has urged the government to introduce green hydrogen mandates to spur demand in sectors such as refining, fertiliser and natural gas, along with cost-offset mechanisms.

It said a substantial cost gap exists between green and grey hydrogen, and greening mandates backed by incentives would help overcome this economic barrier, providing certainty to producers and enabling faster cost declines through economies of scale.

The mandates could be accompanied by cost-offset mechanisms such as carbon credit allocations for emissions saved, cross-subsidies — particularly in the fertiliser industry by offering cheaper natural gas if blended with green hydrogen — and viability gap funding to reduce the burden on consumers.

India marked a record-breaking year in its clean energy journey in 2025, with non-fossil fuel installed capacity rising to 266.78 GW. “While this represented a 22.6 per cent increase over 2024, with 49.12 GW of new non-fossil capacity being added to 217.62 GW in 2024, the next level of development will come with important technologies such as green hydrogen being promoted,” CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said. CII said public procurement of green hydrogen-embedded products could also be encouraged. “Public infrastructure, such as housing, railways, ports and bridges, represents a significant channel to boost demand for green hydrogen derivatives. Mandating green procurement would establish predictable demand, lower green product prices, and de-risk investments by giving producers bankable offtake commitments,” it said.