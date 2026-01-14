Equity inflow in real estate rises 25% to record $14.25 bn in 2025: CBRE

The Indian real estate sector received a record equity capital inflow of USD 14.25 billion last year, higher by 25 per cent annually, as developers and institutional investors remained bullish on growth potential, according to CBRE.

The equity capital inflow from various sources, including developers, institutional investors, and Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), stood at USD 11.43 billion during the 2024 calendar year.

Real estate consultant CBRE on Wednesday released a report, highlighting that land/development sites dominated the investment landscape, attracting over 46 per cent of the total inflows in 2025, followed by investments into built-up office assets (28 per cent).

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, noted that the dominance of land and development-led investments, alongside rising interest in office and warehousing assets, reflects a maturing market. More than 60 per cent of total inflows in site/land acquisitions during 2025 were deployed for residential and office developments, he said. "The depth of domestic capital, complemented by steady foreign participation, positions India well for continued momentum in 2026," Magazine said. During 2025, the CBRE data suggested that the developers accounted for a 47 per cent share of total capital deployment, followed by institutional investors (30 per cent share).