74% consumers back govt's push to drop 10-minute delivery promise

A majority of consumers backed the government's move to stop advertising 10-minute deliveries, according to a LocalCircles survey. Around 74 per cent of quick commerce users supported the move, saying ultra-fast deliveries put pressure on delivery partners and raise road safety concerns.

The survey comes amid growing scrutiny of the quick commerce sector and follows discussions between the Union Labour Ministry and major platforms on worker safety.

The LocalCircles surveyed over 90,000 quick commerce users across 180 districts. Of the respondents, 61 per cent were men and 39 per cent were women.

What consumers think about 10-minute delivery

According to the findings, while 49,000 respondents (74 per cent) supported the decision, only 17 per cent said they did not. Many consumers said that while fast delivery is convenient, it should not come at the cost of rider safety or traffic rules.

The survey also found that a significant section of consumers is not interested in 10-minute delivery. About 38 per cent of respondents said they do not want any product delivered within 10 minutes, indicating that many are willing to wait longer if it reduces pressure on delivery workers. Medicines top the list for fast delivery Among the consumers who preferred fast delivery, medicines emerged as the most important use case. All such respondents said medicine delivery matters the most for 10-minute timelines, followed by daily essentials. Non-essential or discretionary items ranked much lower. Why govt asked to stop 10-min deliveries? Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday urged leading quick commerce platforms to stop promoting fixed 10-minute delivery timelines. The ministry flagged concerns that such promises increase stress on delivery partners, harm road safety and worsen working conditions for gig workers.