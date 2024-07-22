Coal India bags first critical mineral asset in Madhya Pradesh

National coal miner, Coal India Limited (CIL), has marked its foray into the critical mineral mining sector. On Monday, the state-owned CIL announced that it has secured its first critical mineral asset, a graphite block in Madhya Pradesh. Graphite is crucial for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.

By acquiring the composite licence for the 599.76-hectare graphite block, CIL has become the first major player in the critical mineral auction. India's maiden critical mineral auction launched last year has faced setbacks, as 28 out of the 38 blocks were annulled by the Centre due to a lack of interest from potential bidders. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“CIL has successfully opened its account in domestic critical mineral assets, emerging as the preferred bidder for Khattali Chotti graphite block in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh,” the PSU said in a statement.

Amid a tepid response from major players during the first round of auctions, the PSU also emerged as the largest entrant into the critical mineral mining sector. This despite the Ministry announcing that Vedanta, Coal India, NLC India, alongside Ola Electric, Jindal Power, and the Dalmia Group, Shree Cement are participating as bidders for 20 blocks in the initial phase of the auction for critical mineral blocks in India.

In the first round, five companies—Agrasen Sponge, Kundan Gold Mines, Dalmia Bharat Refractories, Sagar Stone Industries, and Maiki South Mining—secured bids for six critical mineral blocks, which included graphite, manganese, phosphorite, lithium, and rare earth elements, with auction premiums ranging from 13.05 per cent to 400 per cent.

CIL won the bid by quoting a mining premium of 150.05 per cent of the value of the mineral despatch, which it will pay to the State of Madhya Pradesh, CIL stated in a press release.

More From This Section

The block was part of the second tranche of auctions launched on February 29, with forward auctions held on July 9 by the Ministry of Mines.

This is not the first time CIL has shown its interest in critical mineral mining. CIL, along with other PSUs and private companies, is scouting graphite mines in Sri Lanka, Business Standard reported earlier this month.

Coal India is also actively pursuing lithium blocks in Chile, Australia, and various African nations.

By becoming the successful bidder for the Madhya Pradesh block, CIL is set to play a major role in the domestic critical minerals sector. Based on five bedrock samples from the Khattali Chhoti block, the fixed carbon content ranges from 1.99 per cent to 6.50 per cent.

India imports about 69 per cent of its graphite needs—natural, synthetic, and end-use products. Currently, the graphite mining industry has limited players, offering space for willing players to venture into this business arena, the PSU said in a statement.

Graphite has its utility as anode material in lithium-ion battery manufacturing due to its relatively low cost and energy density. With the electric vehicle market and energy storage systems fast gaining traction, where lithium-ion cells are used, graphite has a big market.

Owning a graphite asset will give CIL an edge in powering the green energy transition momentum to an extent. The company will also use its decades of coal mining experience to take advantage of it.

The market size for graphite is projected to take a big leap, with the absolute demand projected to shoot up at the rate of 25 per cent to 27 per cent by FY35 from the current level, CIL said in a statement.