Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Coal India production drops marginally by 1% in Sep to 50.9 mn tonne

Coal India production drops marginally by 1% in Sep to 50.9 mn tonne

The coal behemoth, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output, produced 51.4 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year

Coal
CIL's production and off-take are pegged at 838 MT for FY 2025. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned CIL's coal production dropped marginally by 1 per cent to 50.9 million tonnes (MT) in September.

The coal behemoth, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output, produced 51.4 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the PSU's coal output in the April-September period of the current fiscal year increased 2.5 per cent to 341.5 MT, over 332.9 MT in the year-ago period.

The amount of coal supplied from the pitheads of Coal India dropped to 54.4 MT last month, over 55.2 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year.

However, the coal offtake in the April-September period increased to 366.6 MT, over 360.6 MT in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

Coal India's production rose 10 per cent to 773.6 million tonnes in 2023-24 but fell short of its production target of 780 MT for the fiscal year.

More From This Section

Women entrepreneurs prefer gold as collateral to secure loans: Survey

Festive season: Amazon sees majority of customer visits from tier-2 cities

Digi Yatra to be made available in regional, int'l languages: Official

Working with MCA on Prime Minister's Internship Scheme portal: CII

Tech layoffs 2024: Over 100,000 IT jobs cut in second half of the year

CIL's production was 703.2 MT in the preceding 2022-23 fiscal year.

CIL's production and off-take are pegged at 838 MT for FY 2025.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Coal India arm BCCL books 2.40 million tonnes coking coal for steel sector

India's coal output grows significantly, up 5.85% at 411.6 MT in FY25

CIL planning to invest $8 bn to build coal-fired plants near its mines

Coal India, Aster CMI Hospital partner to provide bone marrow transplants

CIL's contribution to govt exchequer rises 2% to Rs 20,072 cr in Apr-Jul

Topics :Coal Indiacoal industryCoal production

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story