Home / Industry / News / Govt floats draft Coal Mines Employees Provident Fund Bill for discussion

Govt floats draft Coal Mines Employees Provident Fund Bill for discussion

The Coal Ministry's draft Bill seeks to replace the 1948 law, modernise the provident fund framework, and align miners' welfare schemes with new labour codes

Jharia Coalfield fires
A new welfare corpus, titled the Protection of Coal Mines Employees Fund, is proposed to provide enhanced employee benefits. | File Image
Saket Kumar Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Body text (proofread and formatted per BS Style Sheet)
The Ministry of Coal on Wednesday proposed repealing the Coal Mines Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1948 and replacing it with a new law aimed at overhauling the social security framework for coal mine workers.
 
The ministry has invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders on the draft Coal Mines Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill, 2025 by 7 November.
 
The move seeks to modernise and align the coal mining workforce’s provident fund and welfare schemes with current standards, taking into account recent labour code reforms, evolving working conditions, and social security requirements in the coal sector.
 
Key provisions in the draft Bill
 
The draft Bill proposes to legally institutionalise the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO) and bring parity with the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, as well as other social security laws.
 
It envisages the creation of a Coal Mines Employees Provident Fund Board, which will replace the existing Board of Trustees.
For the first time, the Bill introduces mandatory gender representation, requiring that at least one of the six employee representatives be a woman.
 
The penal provisions have been partially decriminalised, replacing imprisonment with monetary penalties in several instances.
 
It also introduces enhanced enforcement mechanisms for the recovery of dues, appointment of Adjudicating Officers to decide penalties, and an appeal process before the Central Industrial Tribunal.
 
New welfare and portability features
 
A new welfare corpus, titled the Protection of Coal Mines Employees Fund, is proposed to provide enhanced employee benefits.
 
The Bill further facilitates the transfer of provident fund accumulations across establishments, ensuring mobility of employees and continuity of benefits.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's cricket economy has just scratched the surface, says KKR CEO

Premium

FMCG companies indicate mid single-digit revenue growth in second quarter

Premium

Strong festive season sales drive growth for jewellery makers in Q2

Mines ministry proposes lowering bidder threshold for mineral auctions

Retail space leasing in malls, high street up 45% in Jul-Sep: Report

Topics :Coal minesCoal ministry

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story