Home / Industry / News / Corporate India flags concerns over higher hiring costs under Labour Codes

Corporate India flags concerns over higher hiring costs under Labour Codes

Under the Code on Wages, fixed term employees are now eligible for payment of gratuity if they serve for a minimum period of one year

Labour codes
premium
Industry bodies raised the issues during a meeting with the Union Labour Secretary on Wednesday.
Auhona MukherjeeAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 12:03 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Indian industry representatives have flagged concerns about the new Labour Codes notified by the Centre, stressing particularly on a definitional confusion over wages and gratuity which they warned could significantly raise hiring costs for companies. 
These issues were brought to the notice of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on Wednesday at a meeting chaired by Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani with representatives of industry bodies. 
“There is confusion regarding the definition of wages and how the 50 per cent wage out of total remuneration will be calculated. Companies need clarity on this,” said a person aware of the developments said. “Moreover, gratuity has been reduced to one year for fixed term employees. Both issues will impose additional financial burden on companies,” the person added. 
“The industry bodies have been asked to quantify the anticipated financial burden. There is likely to be more rounds of discussions on the matter,” the person said. The meeting was part of the labour ministry’s efforts to get feedback from stakeholders before releasing the draft rules for the new labour codes for public consultation. 
Under the Code on Wages, fixed term employees are now eligible for payment of gratuity if they serve for a minimum period of one year. 
Earlier, there was no fixed ratio of wages and allowances and companies used to depress wages opting for higher allowances to reduce social security deposits for employees. 
Under the new Codes, wages now include basic pay, dearness allowance, and retaining allowance. 
If the share of allowances including house rent allowance, conveyance allowance among others exceed 50 per cent of total remuneration, the labour code now mandates that the excess amount of 50 per cent will be added to the wage. This is done to ensure that at least 50 per cent of the remuneration is counted as 'wages', and helps increase social security contributions for workers. 
In an interview with Business Standard last month, labour secretary Gurnani had said that the intention is to discourage the tendency to depress the wage and increase allowances. “It (the labour code provision) will increase the contribution to gratuity, which is something the employer has to give. It will increase the maternity benefit, which is linked to the wage and is, again, the employer’s responsibility,” she added. 
The meeting on Wednesday was attended by industry representatives from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) and Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME), among others.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Let bars be open till 5 am during year-end: Hotels body to Maha govt

Premium

Christmas-New Year week brings cheer as restaurants, pubs eye 30% uptick

Premium

Hotels see jolly December as festival travel lifts business by 30%

Premium

Mixed resources to contribute 20-25% of 75-85 Gw RE capacity in FY26, FY27

Centre proposes allowing captive miners to sell surplus mineral output

Topics :Labour lawsConfederation of Indian IndustryCII

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story