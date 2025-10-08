Home / Industry / News / Cost of home-cooked non-veg thali hits seven-month high in September

Cost of home-cooked non-veg thali hits seven-month high in September

Crisil's Roti Rice Rate report shows non-veg thali at ₹56 in September, up 10% month-on-month, while tomato-led softness eased veg thali cost to ₹28.1

Food, Indian Food, Thali
Crisil’s analysis measures the average cost of preparing a thali at home based on input prices across India, reflecting monthly changes in household food expenditure. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The cost of preparing a home-cooked non-vegetarian thali surged to a seven-month high of ₹56 in September, up from ₹54.6 in August, driven primarily by a 10 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) increase in broiler prices, according to the latest Roti Rice Rate report released by Crisil on Wednesday.
 
In contrast, the vegetarian thali cost eased to ₹28.1 in September after touching an eight-month high of ₹29.1 in August, helped by a dip in tomato prices and softness in potato and onion costs.
 
“Tomato prices dipped 21 per cent M-o-M to ₹42 per kg from ₹53 per kg in September on account of an 8 per cent increase in arrivals from western and southern markets. The rise in non-veg thali cost was due to an estimated 10 per cent jump in broiler prices amid supply constraints and low production,” the report said.
 
Vegetable price dip offsets cost pressure on veg thali
 
Crisil’s analysis measures the average cost of preparing a thali at home based on input prices across India, reflecting monthly changes in household food expenditure. The thali basket includes cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil, and cooking gas.
 
Compared to September 2024, both thalis were cheaper — the veg thali cost fell 10 per cent, and the non-veg thali declined about 6 per cent. The decline was led by a sharp fall in vegetable and pulse prices, though a modest 1 per cent decline in broiler prices (year-on-year) limited the fall in non-veg thali cost.
 
Onion prices dropped 46 per cent Y-o-Y due to higher rabi supplies and increased domestic availability after bearish exports to Bangladesh, which typically accounts for 40 per cent of India’s onion exports.
 
Food deflation continues: Bank of Baroda index
 
Echoing Crisil’s findings, the Bank of Baroda Essential Commodities Index (BoB ECI) showed a continued deflationary trend for the fifth straight month, falling 1 per cent Y-o-Y in September and 3.8 per cent in the first six days of October.
 
“Nine out of 20 commodities in the index witnessed deflation, with the sharpest pace observed for tomato, onion and potato (TOP) vegetables,” the public sector bank said.
 
BoB projected consumer price index (CPI) inflation at 1.2 per cent for September, attributing the downward trend largely to food prices.
 
“Headline CPI is experiencing a food-driven downward spiral, supported by strong arrivals of TOP vegetables. As the harvesting period begins, prices are expected to drop further,” the bank said.
 
Rainfall may drive short-term volatility in key crops
 
Pushan Sharma, Director–Research at Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics, said onion prices could rise moderately in the coming months as excess rainfall in Karnataka and Maharashtra delayed kharif transplantation and raised yield concerns.
 
“If heavy rainfall affects stored onions or the standing kharif crop in October, there could be additional upward pressure on prices. Tomato prices, meanwhile, are expected to firm up during the festive season, compounded by yield impact from excessive rainfall in major producing states,” Sharma said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's cricket economy has just scratched the surface, says KKR CEO

Govt floats draft Coal Mines Employees Provident Fund Bill for discussion

Premium

FMCG companies indicate mid single-digit revenue growth in second quarter

Premium

Strong festive season sales drive growth for jewellery makers in Q2

Mines ministry proposes lowering bidder threshold for mineral auctions

Topics :Industry NewsFood productionOla acquires FoodpandaWorld food prices

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story