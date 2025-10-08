Cost of home-cooked non-veg thali hits seven-month high in September

The cost of preparing a home-cooked non-vegetarian thali surged to a seven-month high of ₹56 in September, up from ₹54.6 in August, driven primarily by a 10 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) increase in broiler prices, according to the latest Roti Rice Rate report released by Crisil on Wednesday.

In contrast, the vegetarian thali cost eased to ₹28.1 in September after touching an eight-month high of ₹29.1 in August, helped by a dip in tomato prices and softness in potato and onion costs.

“Tomato prices dipped 21 per cent M-o-M to ₹42 per kg from ₹53 per kg in September on account of an 8 per cent increase in arrivals from western and southern markets. The rise in non-veg thali cost was due to an estimated 10 per cent jump in broiler prices amid supply constraints and low production,” the report said.

Vegetable price dip offsets cost pressure on veg thali Crisil’s analysis measures the average cost of preparing a thali at home based on input prices across India, reflecting monthly changes in household food expenditure. The thali basket includes cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil, and cooking gas. Compared to September 2024, both thalis were cheaper — the veg thali cost fell 10 per cent, and the non-veg thali declined about 6 per cent. The decline was led by a sharp fall in vegetable and pulse prices, though a modest 1 per cent decline in broiler prices (year-on-year) limited the fall in non-veg thali cost.

Onion prices dropped 46 per cent Y-o-Y due to higher rabi supplies and increased domestic availability after bearish exports to Bangladesh, which typically accounts for 40 per cent of India’s onion exports. Food deflation continues: Bank of Baroda index Echoing Crisil’s findings, the Bank of Baroda Essential Commodities Index (BoB ECI) showed a continued deflationary trend for the fifth straight month, falling 1 per cent Y-o-Y in September and 3.8 per cent in the first six days of October. “Nine out of 20 commodities in the index witnessed deflation, with the sharpest pace observed for tomato, onion and potato (TOP) vegetables,” the public sector bank said.